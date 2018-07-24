VIDEO: This Guy Made Britney Spears LOL.. And I Bet You Will Too By Brock Mathews | Jul 24, 2018 @ 1:03 PM Haha.. his claim to fame! Check out the clip: I can now be known as the guy in the crowd that made Britney laugh. 😂❤️😍 #BritneySpears #PieceOfMeTour #BritneyPieceOfMe #PieceOfMe #itsBritneyBitch #BritneyArmy @britneyspears @absolutebritneycom @iamsarahmitchell @thepchu @kaylie_yee A post shared by Zachary Gordon-Abraham (@zacharygordon95) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:41pm PDT Britney Spears SHARE RELATED CONTENT Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital For Apparent Heroin Overdose Craziest Baby Names From Last Year Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Food At Home! Kendall Is Headed To Ibiza! Has Roseanne Went Off The Deep End.. Again? Baby Born At Chick-Fil-A Gets Free Food For Life And A Job Offer