VMAs: Pink Shares the Inspiring Speech She Gave Her Adorable 6-Year-Old Daughter

For those curious about Pink’s mothering techniques, pick up a pen and pad. At Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, the singer was awarded the Video Vanguard Award and dedicated much of her speech to her darling six-year-old daughter, Willow. The singer told a story about how she boosted her daughter’s spirits after she came home from school one day calling herself ugly. The result was a crash course in how to instill body positivity and non-binary acceptance in kids everywhere.

