Wait A Sec.. A Single Kylie Jenner Post Is Worth How Much?!
By Brock Mathews
|
May 4, 2018 @ 1:51 PM

She may be the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner girls, but she’s easily the most influential.. and the numbers back it up!

Every sponsored social media post is worth $1 million in advertising to a company or product.  Kylie is the first member of her family to reach that milestone.

She has more than 150 million followers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.. and that number doesn’t include Snapchat.. but she was confirmed as the most-followed person on that platform in 2016.

When Kylie posts, she receives a ton of views, and her followers are super-engaged.  And she uses that engagement to decide what products to promote, based on what they’ll buy.

Say what you want about the Kardashians & Jenners, but when its all said & done and a book is written about how we learned to monetize social media and make it into a career in and of itself, these girls are gonna be on every dang page!!!

