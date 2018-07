Okay, so, let’s catch up…G-Eazy and Halsey seemed destined for marriage and….they’ve broken up, according to the Instagram post from a little while ago. Did Demi Lovato swoop in and take G-Eazy that easily? TERRIBLE PUN INTENDED! Well, G-Eazy was at the ESPY awards and is presently denying it. Click HERE to read all of the madness.