Wait A Minute.. Mariah Carey Is Now Also Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment?!
By Brock Mathews
|
Nov 9, 2017 @ 6:42 PM

Really?!  Yep.. it’s true.  Mariah Carey is being accused of harassing her former bodyguard, Michael Anello.

It’s actually a two-part accusation.

First, he is accusing her of stiffing his company for close to $1,000,000.  And secondly, he says Mariah sexually harassed him by engaging in, quote, “sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by [him].”

Specifically, he says during a trip to Mexico, Mariah called him to her room to move some luggage, and she was wearing a see-through negligee that was open.

For the record, he isn’t actually suing Mariah yet.  Word is, they are negotiating.

Maybe it’s just me, because I’m a guy and Mariah is.. well Mariah, but for some reason I have a hard time believing all this 🙂

