Netflix released results of a survey where 12% of users (that’s 13 million, btw) say that they’ve watched Netflix while in PUBLIC BATHROOMS! Really?

I mean I guess I can maybe see watching while in the comfort of your OWN bathroom.. but in a public bathroom?! Imagine going to the bathroom at Mickey D’s or Walmart only to hear someone in the stall beside you is catching up on their favorite Netflix show.. Lol