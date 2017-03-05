Walk Off The Earth’s Next Level “Shape Of You” Cover!

Walk Off The Earth is an incredible band and while they have plenty of fans for their own great songs, they’ve become known for their insanely good covers. My personal favorite in the past was an a capella rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Trouble” with a beatboxer but, this may have just taken it’s place. Through some form of sorcery and/or witchcraft manage to use plastic tubes, tubs or rocks and pebbles, and a popcorn eating, cymbal kicking ninja (not kidding, wait for it) to make an unbelievable cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and they manage to mash it up with a couple of surprise ditties. There’s just so much good stuff packed in this one video. This is what the internet was made for.