The cruise will travel from Miami to Key West to Cozumel, Mexico.

In addition to the performances, you’ll also be able to meet & greet with the artists. Rooms go on sale today HERE.

Featuring: Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Blackstreet, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Kid ‘N Play, Coolio, Sisqó, Tone Loc, Biz Markie, Rob Base, Young MC, C & C Music Factory, and DJ Kool.