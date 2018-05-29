WATCH: An Interviewer Told Taylor Swift She Needed To Take A Shower…And Her Fans Do NOT Like It!

Taylor performed at a BBC event in Wales on Sunday and after the show a reporter pointed out how sweaty she was by saying, quote, “I think you need to have a shower now.”
Which, in all fairness, he seemed to be joking.. and Taylor didn’t seemed offended by it.. but still, isn’t that kinda rude and inappropriate?
Check out the clip:
#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI
In any event, some of Taylor’s fans flipped out about it on Twitter!