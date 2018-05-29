WATCH: An Interviewer Told Taylor Swift She Needed To Take A Shower…And Her Fans Do NOT Like It!
By Brock Mathews
|
May 29, 2018 @ 1:57 PM
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Taylor performed at a BBC event in Wales on Sunday and after the show a reporter pointed out how sweaty she was by saying, quote, “I think you need to have a shower now.”

Which, in all fairness, he seemed to be joking.. and Taylor didn’t seemed offended by it.. but still, isn’t that kinda rude and inappropriate?

Check out the clip:

In any event, some of Taylor’s fans flipped out about it on Twitter!

