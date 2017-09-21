WATCH: Carnival Worker Climbs Ferris Wheel To Save Two Kids

This is pretty crazy! A Ferris wheel at a carnival in Greensboro, NC malfunctioned last Friday…leaving one of the Ferris wheel carts tipped over, hanging sideways…with two little kids inside!

A 7-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy had to hang on so they didn’t fall out. One of them kept yelling that he didn’t want to die.

That’s when 25-year-old carnival worker Albert Irwin started climbing the Ferris wheel to save them. He eventually got to them, managed to free their cart and it swung back into position.

But right when it happened, he lost his footing and fell to the ground pretty hard. Luckily, he only broke his finger.. and everyone else was okay!

Way to be a hero, sir. 🙂