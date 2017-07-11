WATCH: Coldplay Invited A Crowd-Surfing Fan In A Wheelchair Onstage

This is from the Coldplay show in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday night.. Chris Martin noticed that some fans were lifting up a guy in a wheelchair so he could ‘crowd-surf’, so Chris invited him onstage.

The guy’s name was Rob, and he’s 29. When he got onstage, Chris made up an impromptu song about the guy, and sang it for him.

To make the story even MORE heart-warming, Rob later told BBC News that he wasn’t planning on crowd-surfing. He said another guy accidentally fell on him, and he apologized. And the guy felt so bad about it that he and his friends lifted up the wheelchair so that Rob could get a better view.

Pretty cool story.