WATCH: Guy Set New Rubik's Cube Speed World Record Yesterday By Brock Mathews | May 7, 2018 @ 1:39 PM His name is Feliks Zemdegs and he broke the world record yesterday by solving a Rubik's Cube in 4.22 seconds. The previous world record was 4.59 seconds. I wanna be a world record holder of some sort! 🙂