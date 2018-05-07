WATCH: Guy Set New Rubik’s Cube Speed World Record Yesterday
By Brock Mathews
|
May 7, 2018 @ 1:39 PM

His name is Feliks Zemdegs and he broke the world record yesterday by solving a Rubik’s Cube in 4.22 seconds.  The previous world record was 4.59 seconds.

I wanna be a world record holder of some sort! 🙂

