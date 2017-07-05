WATCH: These Guys Almost Get Torched By Their Own Bonfire By Brock Mathews | Jul 5, 2017 @ 2:02 PM A group of guys in Italy almost died starting a bonfire recently. They poured something on it first, probably gasoline. Then it basically EXPLODED when they lit it! Luckily these dum-dums weren’t burned to a crisp. Related Content Hackers Are Threatening To Wipe Out All Of Our Iph... WATCH: Random Guy Steals Car While Two Women Are H... Can You Spot The Snake? If You Can You Have Bette... Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic on Instagram.. and Y... A Grandma Hits a Beer Pong Shot at Her 100th Birth... WATCH: Miley Cyrus Sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘...