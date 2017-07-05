WATCH: These Guys Almost Get Torched By Their Own Bonfire
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 5, 2017 @ 2:02 PM

A group of guys in Italy almost died starting a bonfire recently.  They poured something on it first, probably gasoline.  Then it basically EXPLODED when they lit it!

Luckily these dum-dums weren’t burned to a crisp.

Related Content

Hackers Are Threatening To Wipe Out All Of Our Iph...
WATCH: Random Guy Steals Car While Two Women Are H...
Can You Spot The Snake? If You Can You Have Bette...
Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic on Instagram.. and Y...
A Grandma Hits a Beer Pong Shot at Her 100th Birth...
WATCH: Miley Cyrus Sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘...
Comments