WATCH: Mel B Threw Her Drink On Simon After He Made A Joke About Her Wedding Night

On “America’s Got Talent” last night, Mel B. threw her drink on Simon and left the judges’ table after he tried to make a joke about her wedding night. With Mel recently having some marital issues, that one obviously crossed the line. She left the set and seemed legitimately ticked off. Of course, there are those that believe it was all staged.

This all happened after a magician’s trick went wrong due to technical difficulties.

The trick fails at the 3:13 mark and Simon’s joke is at the 4:30 mark.

AGT back on the tube tonight with live results.. 8pm on NBC.