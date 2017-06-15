WATCH: Miley Cyrus Sings Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ In Funny Google Translation On The Tonight Show
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 15, 2017 @ 3:17 PM

 

And then Miley revealed why she stopped smoking pot:

 

Check out Miley and Jimmy Fallon in disguise at NYC subway:

Related Content

WATCH: “Ew!” With Jimmy Fallon & ...
Check Out New Miley Cyrus “Malibu”
WATCH: Jimmy Fallon, Ed Sheeran & The Roots S...
Take A Look At Jimmy Fallon’s High School Pr...
WATCH: Alessia Cara & Jimmy Fallon Do Musical...
WATCH: Will Smith and His Grand Entrance
Comments