WATCH: New Twenty One Pilots: Jumpsuit Video & World Tour

Fans of Twenty One Pilots woke up to new music, a new video and the announcement of a new world tour this morning. Check out the video to the new single “Jumpsuit”…What do ya think?!?
The Bandito Tour – Register for first access to tickets at http://twentyonepilots.com/banditotour
OCT 16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
OCT 17 Chicago, IL @ United Center
OCT 19 St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
OCT 20 Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
OCT 21 St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
OCT 23 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
OCT 24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
OCT 26 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
OCT 27 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
OCT 28 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
OCT 30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
OCT 31 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
NOV 02 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
NOV 03 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
NOV 04 Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
NOV 06 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
NOV 07 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
NOV 09 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
NOV 10 Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
NOV 11 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
NOV 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
NOV 15 Portland, OR @ Moda Center
NOV 16 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
NOV 17 Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
NOV 19 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
NOV 20 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
NOV 21 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center