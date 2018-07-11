WATCH: New Twenty One Pilots: Jumpsuit Video & World Tour

Fans of Twenty One Pilots woke up to new music, a new video and the announcement of a new world tour this morning. Check out the video to the new single “Jumpsuit”…What do ya think?!?

The Bandito Tour – Register for first access to tickets at http://twentyonepilots.com/banditotour

OCT 16 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

OCT 17 Chicago, IL @ United Center

OCT 19 St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

OCT 20 Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

OCT 21 St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

OCT 23 Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

OCT 24 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

OCT 26 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

OCT 27 Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

OCT 28 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

OCT 30 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

OCT 31 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

NOV 02 Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

NOV 03 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

NOV 04 Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

NOV 06 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

NOV 07 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

NOV 09 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

NOV 10 Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

NOV 11 Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

NOV 13 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

NOV 15 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

NOV 16 Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

NOV 17 Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

NOV 19 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

NOV 20 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

NOV 21 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center