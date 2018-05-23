WATCH: Two Lynxes In A Standoff Sound Like Humans Moaning.. Or Something Like That?! By Brock Mathews | May 23, 2018 @ 12:47 PM I saw this on my Facebook feed the other day.. it’s two lynxes in a territorial standoff snarling at each other.. check it out! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Famous People And The Foods They Can’t Stand American Idol Winner Maddie Poppe Told Kelly & Ryan She Saw The Card Early Stephanie Is Going To Vegas To See Macklemore & Kesha! Stern Talks Trump On David Letterman’s New Show Maddie Poppe Is The New American Idol! ICYMI: Billboard Music Awards Recap