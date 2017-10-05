What Is It About Rihanna?

Pop stars come and go. They captivate millions of fans as they ascend to the top of the charts or the box office. They bask in the glory of being the girl or guy everyone wants to be around. But often times that love fads, a new flavor of the month comes in and suddenly that entertainment god or goddess seems a bit more mortal.

That is not the case with Rihanna.

When we were introduced to bright-eyed and beautiful Barbadian Rihanna in “Pon De Replay.” It would have been easy to dismiss her as yet another pop princess whose staying power was questionable. Her voice was certainly a little different than much of the musical landscape at the time, but the pop-y hooks were not exactly revolutionary. But she continued to make music that rose on the charts and increasingly positioned herself as one of the reigning princesses of music.

But it was when she gained more creative control over her sound and music that we really began to take notice. This talented young lady was turning into a stunning woman with music to match. “Good Girl Gone Bad” wasn’t groundbreaking in its overall mission: To reinvent Rihanna into a sexier and more mature version of the artist we met on her first two albums. But her approach didn’t give us more of the same. It markedly changed her sound into one with far more substance.

While all of this was well and good and Rihanna became a household name, it was only a taste of what would ultimately make her one of the most interesting, unusual and iconic musical artists of our time.

