What’s Coming & Leaving Netflix In May 2018

May flowers will be coming soon, and so will a ton of new content to Netflix. With that being said, it’s also last call to grab some popcorn and binge watch quite a few movies and shows too.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles that will be coming & leaving Netflix in May:

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

The Host

May 12

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

Disney’s The Jungle Book

Arriving on Netflix in May

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes (Netflix Original)

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)

Anon (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Dear White People: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

End Game (Netflix Original)

Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt (Netflix Original)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original)

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)

The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo (Netflix Original)

Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)

May 23

Explained (Netflix Original)

May 24

Fauda: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza (Netflix Original)

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trollhunters: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

May 26

Sara’s Notebook (Netflix Original)

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original)

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 31