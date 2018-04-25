What’s Coming & Leaving Netflix In May 2018

May flowers will be coming soon, and so will a ton of new content to Netflix. With that being said, it’s also last call to grab some popcorn and binge watch quite a few movies and shows too.
Here’s a look at the full list of titles that will be coming & leaving Netflix in May:
Leaving Netflix in May
May 1
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
May 2
12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie
May 7
The Host
May 12
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
May 30
Disney’s The Jungle Book
Arriving on Netflix in May
May 1
27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes (Netflix Original)
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2
May 2
Jailbreak
A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)
Anon (Netflix Original)
Busted!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
End Game (Netflix Original)
Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt (Netflix Original)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original)
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 5
Faces Places
May 6
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)
May 8
Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)
May 9
Dirty Girl
May 11
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
May 13
Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)
May 14
The Phantom of the Opera
May 15
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15–16
May 16
89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted
May 18
Cargo (Netflix Original)
Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 19
Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime
May 20
Some Kind of Beautiful
May 21
Señora Acero: Season 4
May 22
Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)
May 23
Explained (Netflix Original)
May 24
Fauda: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Survivors Guide to Prison
May 25
Ibiza (Netflix Original)
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trollhunters: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
May 26
Sara’s Notebook (Netflix Original)
May 27
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original)
May 29
Coco
May 30
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 31
Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original)