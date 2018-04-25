What’s Coming & Leaving Netflix In May 2018
By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 6:31 PM

May flowers will be coming soon, and so will a ton of new content to Netflix.  With that being said, it’s also last call to grab some popcorn and binge watch quite a few movies and shows too.

Here’s a look at the full list of titles that will be coming & leaving Netflix in May:

Leaving Netflix in May

May 1

  • Bridget Jones’s Diary

  • Casper

  • Chappie

  • Charlotte’s Web

  • Field of Dreams

  • GoodFellas

  • Ocean’s Eleven

  • Sahara

  • Silent Hill

  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose

  • The Hurt Locker

  • To Rome With Love

  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

May 2

  • 12 Dates of Christmas

  • Beauty & the Briefcase

  • Cadet Kelly

  • Camp Rock

  • Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

  • Cow Belles

  • Cyberbully

  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

  • Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

  • Frenemies

  • Geek Charming

  • Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

  • Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

  • High School Musical

  • High School Musical 2

  • Jump In!

  • Lemonade Mouth

  • Little Einsteins: Seasons 1–2

  • My Fake Fiancé

  • Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

  • Phineas and Ferb: Seasons 1–4

  • Princess Protection Program

  • Princess: A Modern Fairytale

  • Read It and Weep

  • Revenge of the Bridesmaids

  • Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

  • Special Agent Oso: Seasons 1–2

  • StarStruck

  • Teen Spirit

  • The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Seasons 1–5

  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

  • Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

May 7

  • The Host

May 12

  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

May 30

  • Disney’s The Jungle Book

 

Arriving on Netflix in May

May 1

  • 27: Gone Too Soon

  • A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

  • Amelie

  • Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

  • Beautiful Girls

  • Darc

  • God’s Own Country

  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

  • Hellboy II: The Golden Army

  • High School Musical 3: Senior Year

  • John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix Original)

  • Mr. Woodcock

  • My Perfect Romance

  • Pocoyo & Cars

  • Pocoyo & The Space Circus

  • Queens of Comedy: Season 1

  • Reasonable Doubt

  • Red Dragon

  • Scream 2

  • Shrek

  • Simon: Season 1

  • Sliding Doors

  • Sometimes (Netflix Original)

  • The Bourne Ultimatum

  • The Carter Effect

  • The Clapper

  • The Reaping

  • The Strange Name Movie

  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

  • Jailbreak

  • A Little Help with Carol Burnett (Netflix Original)

  • Anon (Netflix Original)

  • Busted!: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

  • Dear White People: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

  • End Game (Netflix Original)

  • Forgive Us Our Debts (Netflix Original)

  • Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

  • Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

  • Manhunt (Netflix Original)

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey (Netflix Original)

  • No Estoy Loca

  • The Rain: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 5

  • Faces Places

May 6

  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Netflix Original)

May 8

  • Desolation

  • Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix Original)

May 9

  • Dirty Girl

May 11

  • Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

  • Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist (Netflix Original)

  • Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

  • The Kissing Booth (Netflix Original)

  • The Who Was? Show: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

May 13

  • Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix Original)

May 14

  • The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

  • Grand Designs: Seasons 13–14

  • Only God Forgives

  • The Game 365: Seasons 15–16

May 16

  • 89

  • Mamma Mia!

  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin

  • The Kingdom

  • Wanted

May 18

  • Cargo (Netflix Original)

  • Catching Feelings (Netflix Original)

  • Inspector Gadget: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 19

  • Bridge to Terabithia

  • Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

  • Small Town Crime

May 20

  • Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

  • Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

  • Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 (Netflix Original)

  • Shooter: Season 2

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

  • Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix Original)

May 23

  • Explained (Netflix Original)

May 24

  • Fauda: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

  • Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

  • Ibiza (Netflix Original)

  • Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix Original)

  • The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

  • Trollhunters: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

May 26

  • Sara’s Notebook (Netflix Original)

May 27

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (Netflix Original)

May 29

  • Coco

May 30

  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 31

  • Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern (Netflix Original)

