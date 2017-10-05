Where’s the Sk8ter girl gone? Avril Lavigne in a VERY racy negligee

She was known for rocking the skater chic look, back in the day.

But Avril Lavigne appears to have put all that behind her once and for good, as she slipped into a very racy ensemble to celebrate her 33rd birthday in LA on Wednesday night.

The singer left little to the imagination in the lacy negligee-inspired number, displaying her underwear beneath her dress as she enjoyed a night out with friends.

The Girlfriend hitmaker added inches to her petite frame with a pair of thigh-high leather boots, perfectly complementing her all-black ensemble.

She finished off her daring look with a chic coat, while accessorising with a quilted clutch bag.

