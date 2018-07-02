Who Knew Lebron Was Signing In LA First? Apparently Chrissy Teigen Did!

So the news is out, the future of the NBA will now have all eyes focused on Los Angeles. The Lakers to be exact.
Lebron James has signed with the Lakers for 4 years, $154 million. Of course, pundits and NBA reporters all new that Lebron was very likely to become a free agent. But who knew about the Lakers??? Well, Chrissy Teigan did. Check out her twitter timeline…
I feel like starting basketball rumors
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018
I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown LA and lebron is here with a blank Lakers jersey? Trying to get a pic
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018
Ok got him leaving the basketball jersey embroidery shop. This is downtown LA pic.twitter.com/fMhrjFJKgz
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018
told youuuu https://t.co/ENTrEuq0NC
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018