Who Knew Lebron Was Signing In LA First? Apparently Chrissy Teigen Did!

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 14: Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers shakes hands with LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers after the game at Quicken Loans Arena on December 14, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 121-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

So the news is out, the future of the NBA will now have all eyes focused on Los Angeles. The Lakers to be exact.

Lebron James has signed with the Lakers for 4 years, $154 million. Of course, pundits and NBA reporters all new that Lebron was very likely to become a free agent. But who knew about the Lakers??? Well, Chrissy Teigan did. Check out her twitter timeline…

I feel like starting basketball rumors — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown LA and lebron is here with a blank Lakers jersey? Trying to get a pic — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018