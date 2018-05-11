Why Do People Troll?
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
May 11, 2018 @ 1:50 PM

We discuss the online reaction to Donald Glover’s new video for “This is America”… and talk about why people troll.

Plus, a cop pulls over someone for being on their phone, and they end up confessing to a lot MORE!

Warning: Explicit language

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Yo Momma Compliments Maybe Baby Big Al’s Year-Long Tease That’s Just What I Like Florida Family Flyaways Shut Up! Interview With Cash Me Outside Girl
Comments