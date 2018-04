It very well could! “Avengers: Infinity War” is expected to make at least $225 million in its opening weekend, which would be a record for superhero movies at the U.S. box office.

Some people think it could also take the all-time record, which is held by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, with $248 million.

In other “Avengers: Infinity War” news, check out this Brady Bunch skit the cast did on The Tonight Show..