Will.I.Am Confirmed That Fergie Left The Black Eyed Peas

Will.I.AM confirmed rumors that Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas. He didn’t go into many specifics, so it’s unclear if there’s any beef.

He basically just said that Fergie has gone off to do another solo album, and that The Peas are moving on as well, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

They’ve actually been a group for 25 years, but their debut album “Behind the Front” didn’t come out until six years later, in 1998. They put out two albums as a trio, and then Fergie joined in 2003 for “Elephunk”.

Will.I.Am also denied rumors that Nicole Scherzinger was replacing her. Although, he did say that Nicole will somehow be involved with their next project.

He put it like this: Quote, “As for replacing, what people know the Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie . . . Nicole is on the new [Black Eyed Peas] project as well…[but] I don’t want to go into details how she’s involved yet.”

Fergie hasn’t commented.