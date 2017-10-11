Will The NFL Force Players to Stand for the National Anthem?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to all 32 teams, saying that he wants to find a way to “move on” from the National Anthem protests.

He says the league respects its players and their opinions, but they’ll discuss an undisclosed “plan” at the owners meeting next week.

Of course, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he can solve the problem by threatening to bench anyone who doesn’t stand for the Anthem. None of his players have tested him yet…but the NAACP is already calling that unconstitutional. And the players’ union would probably also fight it.

Seems like a great time to once again relive one of the greatest renditions of our National Anthem ever: