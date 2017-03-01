Wind damage: contact information

Obviously, our area is being ravaged today by horrific winds. Weather projections seem to indicate that winds will remain at at least 30 miles per hour overnight and then 25 mph tomorrow.

Those conditions affected my mother personally with a huge tree collapsing against her house and taking out phone lines, but miraculously not the electricity. Other people and businesses have been not been so fortunate.

Therefore, I am going to post the emergency contact numbers for our area; hopefully you won’t need them.

Appalachian Power: 1-800-982-4237

WV American Water: 1-800- 685-8660

Frontier: 1-800-921-8101

Suddenlink: : 1-877-794-2724

Comcast: 1-800-934-6489