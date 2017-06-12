Woman Jumps In Front Of Speeding Car And Saves A Boy’s Life By Brock Mathews | Jun 12, 2017 @ 1:11 PM This woman is a HERO! This was in Connecticut. She didn’t know the boy. She survived too, and is still recuperating from her injuries. Related Content WATCH: Adele Freaks Out After Being Attacked By Mo... Some Unforgettable Moments From Ariana Grande̵... WATCH: Katy Perry Interviewed By An Adorable 7-Yea... Rompers For Men Have Arrived.. But I Think I’... WATCH: Whale Lifts Kayakers Out Of Water! WATCH: Goofball Dad Wears Speedo To Pick Up His So...