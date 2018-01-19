Woman Plays Prank On Husband From The Afterlife

We gave away the final trip for Bonnaroo… for this week! Bonnaroo-lette returns next week and there will be another VIP trip to give away!
Plus, this guy fell for his wife’s final prank for YEARS! (see picture below)
Before my mum passed away, she gave my dad strict instructions to water the plants in the bathroom. He's been religiously watering them & keeping them alive. They look so amazing he decided to take them to his new home, only to discover they are plastic! Can hear my mum chuckling pic.twitter.com/N87giD5zKT
— Antonia Nicol (@Flaminhaystack) January 16, 2018