Woman Plays Prank On Husband From The Afterlife
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jan 19, 2018 @ 12:57 PM

We gave away the final trip for Bonnaroo… for this week! Bonnaroo-lette returns next week and there will be another VIP trip to give away!

Plus, this guy fell for his wife’s final prank for YEARS! (see picture below)

Comments