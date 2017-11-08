WVU Basketball

- Oct. 28th – vs. Albany (Exhibition) W 98-67
- Nov. 10th – vs. Texas A&M
- Nov. 15th – vs. American
- Nov. 18th – vs. Morgan State
- Nov. 20th – vs. Long Beach State
- Nov. 23rd – vs. Marist
- Nov. 24th – vs. Nebraska/UCF
- Nov. 26th – vs. TBD
- Nov. 30th – vs. NJIT
- Dec. 5th – vs. Virginia
- Dec. 9th – at Pitt
- Dec. 16th – vs. Wheeling Jesuit (Exhibition)
- Dec. 20th – vs. Coppin State
- Dec. 23rd – vs. Fordham
- Dec. 29th – at Oklahoma State
- Jan. 1st – at Kansas State
- Jan. 6th – vs. Oklahoma
- Jan. 9th – vs. Baylor
- Jan. 13th – at Texas Tech
- Jan. 15th – vs. Kansas
- Jan. 20th – vs. Texas
- Jan. 22nd – at TCU
- Jan. 27th – vs. Kentucky
- Jan. 31st – at Iowa State
- Feb. 3rd – vs. Kansas State
- Feb. 5th – at Oklahoma
- Feb. 10th – vs. Oklahoma State
- Feb. 12th – vs. TCU
- Feb. 17th – at Kansas
- Feb. 20th – at Baylor
- Feb. 24th – vs. Iowa State
- Feb. 26th – vs. Texas Tech
- Mar. 3rd – at Texas
