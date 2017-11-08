WVU Basketball

Oct. 28th – vs. Albany (Exhibition) W 98-67

Nov. 10th – vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 15th – vs. American

Nov. 18th – vs. Morgan State

Nov. 20th – vs. Long Beach State

Nov. 23rd – vs. Marist

Nov. 24th – vs. Nebraska/UCF

Nov. 26th – vs. TBD

Nov. 30th – vs. NJIT

Dec. 5th – vs. Virginia

Dec. 9th – at Pitt

Dec. 16th – vs. Wheeling Jesuit (Exhibition)

Dec. 20th – vs. Coppin State

Dec. 23rd – vs. Fordham

Dec. 29th – at Oklahoma State

Jan. 1st – at Kansas State

Jan. 6th – vs. Oklahoma

Jan. 9th – vs. Baylor

Jan. 13th – at Texas Tech

Jan. 15th – vs. Kansas

Jan. 20th – vs. Texas

Jan. 22nd – at TCU

Jan. 27th – vs. Kentucky

Jan. 31st – at Iowa State

Feb. 3rd – vs. Kansas State

Feb. 5th – at Oklahoma

Feb. 10th – vs. Oklahoma State

Feb. 12th – vs. TCU

Feb. 17th – at Kansas

Feb. 20th – at Baylor

Feb. 24th – vs. Iowa State

Feb. 26th – vs. Texas Tech

Mar. 3rd – at Texas

Your home for the Mountaineers is J104.5!