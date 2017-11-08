WVU Basketball

  • Oct. 28th – vs. Albany (Exhibition)    W 98-67
  • Nov. 10th – vs. Texas A&M
  • Nov. 15th – vs. American
  • Nov. 18th – vs. Morgan State
  • Nov. 20th – vs. Long Beach State
  • Nov. 23rd – vs. Marist
  • Nov. 24th – vs. Nebraska/UCF
  • Nov. 26th – vs. TBD
  • Nov. 30th – vs. NJIT
  • Dec. 5th – vs. Virginia
  • Dec. 9th – at Pitt
  • Dec. 16th – vs. Wheeling Jesuit (Exhibition)
  • Dec. 20th – vs. Coppin State
  • Dec. 23rd – vs. Fordham
  • Dec. 29th – at Oklahoma State
  • Jan. 1st – at Kansas State
  • Jan. 6th – vs. Oklahoma
  • Jan. 9th – vs. Baylor
  • Jan. 13th – at Texas Tech
  • Jan. 15th – vs. Kansas
  • Jan. 20th – vs. Texas
  • Jan. 22nd – at TCU
  • Jan. 27th – vs. Kentucky
  • Jan. 31st – at Iowa State
  • Feb. 3rd – vs. Kansas State
  • Feb. 5th – at Oklahoma
  • Feb. 10th – vs. Oklahoma State
  • Feb. 12th – vs. TCU
  • Feb. 17th – at Kansas
  • Feb. 20th – at Baylor
  • Feb. 24th – vs. Iowa State
  • Feb. 26th – vs. Texas Tech
  • Mar. 3rd – at Texas

