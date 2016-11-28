WVU Defeats Iowa State 49-19 To Improve To 9-2 On The Year

The Mountaineers are now 9-2 and ranked #14 in the nation after defeating Iowa State 49-19.  WVU will close out the regular season with a home date versus the Baylor Bears on Saturday.

Kickoff at 3:30pm on J104.5!

Related Content

WVU Drops Their First Game Of The Season To Oklaho...
WVU Gets The Win Over Youngstown State 38-21.. Wil...
The Mountaineers Defeat Texas 24-20 To Improve To ...
Mountaineers Get Thumped By Oklahoma 56-28.. Will ...
WVU Squeezes By BYU 35-32 To Improve To 3-0.. Will...
WVU Edges Kansas State To Improve To 4-0
  • Comments

    Comments