WVU Defeats Iowa State 49-19 To Improve To 9-2 On The Year The Mountaineers are now 9-2 and ranked #14 in the nation after defeating Iowa State 49-19. WVU will close out the regular season with a home date versus the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Kickoff at 3:30pm on J104.5!
