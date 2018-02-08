Yankees Just Traded For Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson?!

The Yankees have acquired Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Huh?! Yeah, right.. nah, for real! Russell was actually considering a baseball career before his NFL days, and was drafted by the Colorado Rockies back in 2010.

The Texas Rangers picked up his baseball rights in 2013, and yesterday, they traded his rights to the Yankees for “future considerations.” He’ll show up at spring training for the Yankees organization…but he’s NOT actually considering pulling a Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson.

He is, however, having fun with it. He issued a statement where he said, quote, “While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today.”