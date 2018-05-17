Yanny Vs. Laurel Explanation
By Brock Mathews
|
May 17, 2018 @ 1:45 PM

Ok, so it turns out the whole “yanny” or “laurel” audio clip debate started when a high school freshman in Georgia looked up the word “laurel” on Vocabulary.com, and heard it pronounced as “yanny”.  That’s where the audio came from.

So technically, if you hear “laurel,” you are correct.

But in case you haven’t heard the explanation, here you go..

It has to do with how the audio was recorded, how your speakers play it back, what you’re expecting to hear, and which frequencies your brain zeroes in on.

Shall we take one more listen? 🙂

