A Yeezy Justin Bieber Threw Into A Crowd Is On eBay For Over $5,000
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 29, 2017 @ 5:17 PM

During his show Sunday night at Germany’s Wireless Festival, JUSTIN BIEBER took off his Yeezys and chucked them into the crowd.  And the RIGHT one is already on the German eBay.

The LEFT Yeezy has also surfaced, and apparently has its own Instagram account (see below).. lol

