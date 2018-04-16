Yodeling Walmart Boy Now Hanging Out With Justin Bieber?! Lol

Wow, what a ride it’s been for this young man from Illinois! Over 20,000,000 YouTube views.. he’s been on Ellen, who in turn got him a spot on the Grand Ole Opry and $15,000 towards his college education.. and now Coachella hanging out with Justin Bieber.. safe to say the future is bright for Yodeling Walmart Boy! 🙂
