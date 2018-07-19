Your Childhood Was Fake!!!

According to a new study out of the University of London, for about 40% of us, those early childhood memories are probably fake!!! I mean like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall fake!!!

The researchers say there’s a good chance you think you remember something from your early childhood . . . but you’ve really just pieced together fake memories through pictures and stories you’ve heard.

And that’s especially true if you think you have memories from when you were two or younger. 39% of people say they remember something from the first two years of their lives, and the researchers say that’s basically impossible.

The study also found the most common types of early memories people claim they have.

The top five are: 1) Riding in a stroller 2) Being with their family 3) Playing with a toy 4) feeling sad 5) The birth of a sibling.

Do you think your memories are fake? Do you think the sci-fi stuff in Total Recall will ever come true?!?