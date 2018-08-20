Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Service Details ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre) Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be held on August 31st in Detroit, with public viewings on the August 28th and 29th. MORE HERE Aretha FranklinRIP SHARE RELATED CONTENT WATCH: Father & Son Drive Through A Crazy Montana Wildfire! Justin Bieber Has A New Baby Sister Rob Gronkowski Recently Spent Some Of His Football Money For The First Time WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Tribute To The ‘Queen Of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Would You Ride This Very Creaky Ferris Wheel?! Count In Mark-Paul Gosselaar For A ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reunion