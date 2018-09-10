Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj

**Warning – Video contains foul language**

It’s on between Cardi B and Nicki M.. if you haven’t heard, Cardi is accusing Nicki of dissing her behind her back, and even trying to sabotage her career.. but says the last straw was when she started talking about her kid, and questioning her abilities as a mother.

As you can see in the video, Cardi tried to confront Nicki, but security kept her back. So she threw a shoe at her!

This all went down at a New York Fashion Week party Friday night. After the fight Cardi ended up with a lump above her eye but it was not from Nicki…word is she may have been elbowed by one of Nicki’s bodyguards.