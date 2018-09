Remember the “Cash me ousside” girl from “Dr. Phil”? Yeah, the one we all criticized and had a good laugh about.. well, she’s laughing all the way to the bank!

She’s a rapper now under the name BHAD BHABIE and her single “Gucci Flip Flops” just went gold! She celebrated with $45,000 in new bling.

What does that say about today’s music?! Lol

I caved and gave listen.. and maybe it’s just me, nothing personal or anything.. but let’s just say it’s not a tremendous record.. again, just my opinion!

