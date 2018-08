It was one my favorite shows growing up, and probably yours too.. everybody loved the show! So could it ever possibly return to the tube?

Well, Mark-Paul Gosselaar aka Zack Morris says he’d be open to a “Saved by the Bell” reunion, as long as it was, quote, “worth everyone’s time.”

“Zack” says he likes what ‘Cobra Kai’ has done with respect to the ‘Karate Kid’ reboot.. which I totally do too!

Who knows if it’ll actually ever happen.. but it’d definitely be cool if it did! 🙂

