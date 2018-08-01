Da Plane! Da Plane Is Coming Back!!!

A “Fantasy Island” movie is in development, and it will be loosely based on the show, which ran for seven seasons on ABC from 1977 to 1984. There was also a short-lived revival that aired for one season in 1998.

If you’re too young to remember it, it was about a mysterious island where people could live out their fantasies . . . for a price. The show often involved dark themes and the supernatural.

There’s no word on casting yet, but original star Ricardo Montalban died back in 2009. His assistant Tattoo, who was played by Herve’ Villechaize, died in 1993.