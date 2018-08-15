So, we think we know what Demi Lovato overdosed on.

Click HERE for the full story.

RELATED CONTENT

How much $ does Britney Spears have to give K-fed monthly?

Demi Lovato May Have Overdosed On Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl

Ellen invites Demi Lovato to appear on her show post rehab.

Ariana Grande gets injured during carpool karaoke?

Lady Gaga sets up shop in Vegas.

Drake: first artist to accumulate 50 BILLION streams.