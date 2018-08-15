So, we think we know what Demi Lovato overdosed on. Fentanyl was allegedly responsible for taking out Prince and Tom Petty. Well, the word around the campfire is that Demi Lovato overdosed on a combination of it & Oxycodone. Click HERE for the full story. Demi Lovato SHARE RELATED CONTENT How much $ does Britney Spears have to give K-fed monthly? Demi Lovato May Have Overdosed On Oxycodone Laced With Fentanyl Ellen invites Demi Lovato to appear on her show post rehab. Ariana Grande gets injured during carpool karaoke? Lady Gaga sets up shop in Vegas. Drake: first artist to accumulate 50 BILLION streams.