LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Demi Lovato at the 2017 InStyle Awards presented in partnership with FIJI WaterAssignment at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

According to TMZ, Demi Lovato overdosed on Oxycodone laced with Fentanyl. She supposedly called her dealer at around 4am, and they freebased the stuff on tin foil. Then he apparently took off when he saw her lying in bed, breathing heavily!

As you may recall, Fentanyl is the same drug that was found in Prince when he passed.

MORE HERE