Disney is remaking Aladdin and I have complaints.

So, Disney released it’s first teaser-trailer for the new live action remake of Aladdin. I was mad just to find out they were remaking my personal Disney favorite. I wasn’t surprised, just not happy about it either. Then, I found out Will Smith is playing The Genie. In my head, I immediately heard “Uncle Phil!” and became much angrier than a grown man should be about a Disney film. Other problems include the fact that they switched the animal on the face of the cave for no reason other than to crush our childhood dreams. So, by all means, watch the trailer here for yourself and tell us how do YOU feel about it? Are you excited? Or do you wish they would leave it alone?