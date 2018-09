Do you remember the viral sensation from 2012-13 Krispy Kreme?!? He was a silly and clean rapper that hit YouTube with the song, “Baddest Of The Bad.” It went viral and he blew up…And had to change his name due to copyright issues to Froggy Fresh! Well that dude is still around, and he’s gonna be in concert really close to here!

September 19th Froggy and his crew will be in Bristol, TN at Maddie’s Event Hall VFW. Get your tickets HERE

Who wants to take a road trip?!?