Whoa.. this “In My Feelings” challenge certainly didn’t go as planned for a young man in Florida!

Amazingly, he only had a couple of scrapes and scratches. The car that hit him was being driven by a friend…and he was planning to jump out of the way but slipped on a patch of oil.

To say the least, he’s very lucky.. of course he posted the failed attempt on social media.. check it out:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BlraGeSgrwE/?taken-by=whyisyourgftextingmelol