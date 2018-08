Britney Spears has reportedly been giving Kevin Federline, the ex husband, $10,000 monthly for child support. They allegedly split the child care 50/50 & she still gives him that money. Well, incredibly that isn’t enough per K-Fed. Britney was said to have offered him $10,000 more monthly and he isn’t happy with that either! So, of course he is suing and a judge ruled that Britney had to pay for his attorney fees too!

Click HERE to read all of the madness.