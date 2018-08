INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The guys of Maroon 5 have decided to sell off a ton of their old gear, including guitars, microphones, drum machines and other instruments used by the band. Nearly 200 pieces in total will be sold!

“This gear was such a huge part of our story and I hope that it goes to an up-and-coming band or musicians who can make it part of their own story,” keyboardist-guitarist Jesse Carmichael tells Rolling Stone.

