Yes, that headline does in fact read “Lots Of People In Vegas Are Betting Money On The Cleveland Browns To Win The Super Bowl”.. despite the Browns being 1-34 since 2015!

I guess some of the appeal is the “lottery ticket” thing…at MGM, the Browns’ odds of winning it all are 60-to-1. Even 60-to-1 odds to me doesn’t seem long enough.

For what it’s worth, Cleveland has overhauled its roster, adding quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and running back Carlos Hyde. They also drafted Baker Mayfield with the #1 overall pick.

But are those guys really enough to make the Browns contenders for the Super Bowl championship? One word: No.

If you want in on the action.. Bovada might be your best bet (no pun intended). The Browns are +7500 to win the Super Bowl, so a $100 bet has the potential to win $7,500. Even there, eight teams have longer odds.

For the record, I’m not a hater, I’m just keeping it real! I’d actually love to see it happen, just because it would be incredible to witness. 🙂