LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: (L-R) Recording artists Michael Trewartha of musical group Grey, Zedd, Maren Morris, and Kyle Trewartha of musical group Grey attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Maren Morris has had a HUGE year! And recently she did a Q&A with her Twitter followers, where we learned her best advice is to always wear underwear, she was almost arrested in France and she plans to start a family next year.

She also revealed she wishes she’d written “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber.. and that her dream collaboration would be with Freddie Mercury of Queen.

