Mass Shooting With Multiple Fatalities At A ‘Madden’ Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville, FL

There was a mass shooting with multiple fatalities today according to Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, with multiple fatalities at a downtown shopping-dining complex on Sunday and urged people to stay far away from the area.

The shooting took place during a Madden 19 Tournament at the GLHF Game Bar, according to the Twitter of CompLexity Gaming, one of the event organizers.

Comments